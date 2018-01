INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis City-County Councilman Jeff Miller has won his fight to get a special prosecutor assigned to his child molestation case.

Miller's attorneys, Jennifer Lukemeyer and James Bell, filed a motion in November to appoint a special prosecutor on Miller's behalf.

The case has already been moved to Hendricks County following the recusal of Judge Mark D. Stoner. Instead, Hendricks Co. Judge Mark A. Smith will be presiding over the case.

On Tuesday, Smith granted Miller's request and assigned Hamilton Co. Prosecutor D. Lee Buckingham II as special prosecutor in the case.

Miller, who represents District 16, was charged on November 17 with three counts of child molestation after police say a 10-year-old girl came forward claiming he had massaged her and made her feel uncomfortable on multiple occasions while she visited his home.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the young girl told investigators that when she would spend time at Miller's home he would use massagers from his "basket of massagers" to massage her and other children who visited the home.

Several other children shared similar stories with investigators.

The ruling comes just a month after the councilman won custody of his son for the duration of the investigation.

On December 8, a judge ruled to lift a no-contact order that was issued against Miller in regards to his son. Four other no-contact orders issued by the Hancock County judge remain in place.

Miller's pre-trial hearing is set for March 16.

