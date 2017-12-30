Indy law firm offers to reimburse Hoosiers who don't drink and drive NYE

INDIANAPOLIS -- A law firm is offering to reimburse Hoosiers who choose to be smart and take a taxi or other ride service home instead of driving drunk on New Year's Eve.
Eskew Law offers a program called "Safe Holiday Rides Indy."
The group says all you have to do is call an Uber, Lyft or Taxi to get home instead of driving after you've been drinking. On certain holidays of the year, Eskew Law will reimburse the cost of your ride home.
All you have to do is submit your receipt, along with a picture of your driver’s license and your PayPal email address.