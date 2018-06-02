Indy mother says unknown caller keeps threatening to kill her

INDIANAPOLIS -- A young mother said she was afraid for her life after an unidentified man called dozens of times and then threatened to kill her.

The 24-year-old mother did not want her identity released but says the calls started about two weeks ago.

“It started off being really nasty perverted stuff,” said the woman. “It wouldn’t stop until I answered it and let it sit there for a few minutes. Then every time I hang up they won’t stop until I answer.”

Then the calls took a turn this week and the caller started threatening to kill her and dump her body in the White River.

“(He said) that I would not end up to see my kids grow up,” she said. “And my kids would not be able to grow up either.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a detective is working the case and trying to trace the calls back to the person making the threats.

“It definitely scares me, especially when I’m alone and I have my three kids. I definitely don’t feel safe,” said.

Police say you should ignore calls from blocked or unknown numbers and if you think you’re in danger – protect yourself – get with a family member or friend and call the police.

