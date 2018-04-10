Indy recovery center helps offers help to addicted moms

Cloudy
Thousands of Hoosiers face the battle against opioid addiction and some of them are pregnant moms, but there's a recovery center in Indianapolis that helps those mothers overcome their battle so they can be stronger for their child.
INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis recovery center focuses their efforts on rehabilitating addicted mothers.
Thousands of Hoosiers face the battle against opioid addiction and some of them are pregnant moms - that's where the Fresh Start recovery program comes in to help.
The program in downtown Indianapolis helps addicted mothers get clean - and stay clean - so they can provide a better life for their children.
Watch the video above to hear one mother's mission to sobriety.
