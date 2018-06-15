Unhealthy air quality possible in central Indiana on Saturday, Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS -- The air quality in central Indiana this weekend may be unhealthy for some people, so the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Saturday and Sunday.

Predictions call for high ozone levels, and the air quality can be dangerous for active children, the elderly, and anybody suffering from lung disease. Anybody sensitive to changes in air quality should reduce time spent outside.

Counties included by the Air Quality Action Day include:

Marion

Bartholomew

Boone

Brown

Delaware

Hamilton

Hancock

Hendricks

Johnson

Madison

Monroe

Morgan

Shelby

Ground-level ozone is the primary contributor to smog in urban areas. The smog is formed when emissions from cars and lawn mowers react with heat and sunlight.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by:

Reduce vehicle idling, including in drive-thru lanes

Use active forms of transportation (walking, biking or public transportation)

Fill gas tanks and mow after 7 p.m.

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting your air conditioner to 75 degrees or above

MORE TOP STORIES | Family: Ella Whistler was shot 7 times at Noblesville West Middle School | One dead, three injured following accident at Lake Freeman in White County | Charges filed against 13-year-old Noblesville school shooter, will not be charged as adult | Greenwood woman killed by falling branch while jogging at Eagle Creek Park | Johnson Co. Sheriff warns of possible police impersonator

Top Trending Videos