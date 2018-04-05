Indy woman upset her security cameras keep getting destroyed, believes drug dealers are doing it

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis woman is fed up with the suspected drug dealers she believes is destroying her security cameras outside her home.
Tyra Slaughter has filed three police reports so far because someone has broken her cameras. She believes at least two people are using her alley to sell drugs and they're taking her cameras down to hide their identity.
Slaughter says she has had to replace those cameras three different times - and it costs her $600 each time.
She tells RTV6 she has tried to mount the cameras higher but whoever is destroying them keeps finding new ways to reach them and do it - but she isn't giving up.
"I'm going to keep replacing them because I figure as long as I keep replacing them, I keep getting evidence that the police might need to stop them," said Slaughter.
Investigators say filing reports and having surveillance video can help them identify the people who commit these types of crimes.
If you have any information about who might be destroying these cameras or on any other crime contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.