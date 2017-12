IndyCar driver 'Elf on the Shelf' images overtake Twitter: 'Hinch on a Grinch & 'Rossi on Frosty'

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tis the season for some Christmas fun, and what's more fun than a little elf-creativity featuring some of IndyCar's most popular drivers.

Honda Indy Toronto posted an image on Twitter of James Hinchcliffe's face on an "Elf on the Shelf" doll, sitting on top of the Grinch along with the caption "You've heard of #ElfontheShelf, now get ready for... Hinch on the Grinch!"

You've heard of #ElfontheShelf, Now get ready for...



Hinch on the Grinch! pic.twitter.com/7Z6joDD5rO — Honda Indy Toronto (@hondaindy) December 21, 2017

From there.. it took off, with several race tracks and companies joining in on the fun.

Andretti on a Yeti

You've heard of Hinch on the Grinch, now get ready for...



Andretti on a Yeti! pic.twitter.com/w42t1IB4LN — Mid-Ohio (@Mid_Ohio) December 21, 2017

Bourdais on a Sleigh

You've heard of Andretti on a Yeti, now get ready for...



Bourdais on a Sleigh! pic.twitter.com/1TMhEyCbA7 — GPSTPETE (@GPSTPETE) December 21, 2017

Rossi on Frosty

You've heard of Bourdais on a Sleigh, now get ready for...



Rossi on Frosty! pic.twitter.com/Fo3l4AWBa1 — Portland GP (@Portland_GP) December 21, 2017

And of course.. we had to get in on the fun here at RTV6 with...

Dixon on Blitzen

Have one to share? Tweet it to us at @RTV6!