IndyGo proposing 'Super-Stops' for downtown Indy

Cloudy
HI: 49°
LO: 44°
INDIANAPOLIS -- It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's a new bus stop!
IndyGo is proposing to build new, upgraded bus stops in downtown Indianapolis.
The "Super-Stops" would include ticket vending, real-time arrival information, lighting and covered seating, boarding room for two buses at a time.
IndyGo says the Super-Stops help keep buses on time and increase passenger comfort and safety.
The Super-Stops would be at the following locations:
IndyGo has scheduled the following public meetings to discuss the Super-Stops.
MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder
Top Trending Videos
IndyGo is proposing to build new, upgraded bus stops in downtown Indianapolis.
Accumulating snow this evening. This is not an April Fools' Joke
The Ten Point Coalition hopes cleaning up litter on Indianapolis' northeast side will help to reduce violent crime.
Road conditions began to turn slick Sunday night as snow fell in central Indiana.
A fallen Marine from Noblesville was honored during Saturday's Carmel marathon.