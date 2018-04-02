IndyGo proposing 'Super-Stops' for downtown Indy

Matt McKinney
6:38 AM, Apr 2, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS -- It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's a new bus stop!

IndyGo is proposing to build new, upgraded bus stops in downtown Indianapolis. 

The "Super-Stops" would include ticket vending, real-time arrival information, lighting and covered seating, boarding room for two buses at a time.

IndyGo says the Super-Stops help keep buses on time and increase passenger comfort and safety.

The Super-Stops would be at the following locations:

  • Delaware at New York
  • Alabama at New York
  • Delaware at North
  • Alabama at North
  • Fort Wayne Avenue between Sahm Street and 9th Street

IndyGo has scheduled the following public meetings to discuss the Super-Stops. 

  • Monday, April 2 at 11:30 a.m. - Barton Annex - 501 N. East Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204 
  • Monday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m. - Barton Annex - 501 N. East Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204 
  • Tuesday, April 3 at 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - Central Library - 40 E. St. Clair Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204  
  • Tuesday, April 10 at 6:00 p.m. - English Foundation Building - 615 N. Alabama Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204  

