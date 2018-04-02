IndyGo proposing 'Super-Stops' for downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's a new bus stop!

IndyGo is proposing to build new, upgraded bus stops in downtown Indianapolis.

The "Super-Stops" would include ticket vending, real-time arrival information, lighting and covered seating, boarding room for two buses at a time.

IndyGo says the Super-Stops help keep buses on time and increase passenger comfort and safety.

The Super-Stops would be at the following locations:

Delaware at New York

Alabama at New York

Delaware at North

Alabama at North

Fort Wayne Avenue between Sahm Street and 9th Street

IndyGo has scheduled the following public meetings to discuss the Super-Stops.

Monday, April 2 at 11:30 a.m. - Barton Annex - 501 N. East Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204

Monday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m. - Barton Annex - 501 N. East Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204

Tuesday, April 3 at 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - Central Library - 40 E. St. Clair Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204

Tuesday, April 10 at 6:00 p.m. - English Foundation Building - 615 N. Alabama Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder

Top Trending Videos