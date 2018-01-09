No serious injuries in east side bus crash

Fog
INDIANAPOLIS -- A bus crash on Indianapolis' east side Tuesday morning resulted in no serious injuries.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m., near the intersection of E. Pleasant Run Parkway and S. Brookville Road.
A dispatcher with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the bus belonged to a charter school.
