IPS considers restart for two failing schools: Washington Irving 14 & Wendell Phillips School 63

Fair
HI: 51°
LO: 24°
IPS is considering a restarting overhaul of Washingotn Irving School and Wendell Phillips School.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Two failing Indianapolis schools could get an overhaul in curriculum and oversight this coming fall.
Indianapolis Public School administrators are recommending to re-start Washington Irving 14 and Wendell Phillips School 63 as Innovation Network Schools.
Both schools have received "F" grades for at least the past two years.
READ | Delay of IPS funding vote could mean layoffs across the district
The district would partner with an outside non-profit organization to operate the school on an individual basis.
If the IPS Board of Commissioners will have to approve the changes before they can take effect.
Current Innovation Schools in Indianapolis:
MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal wounding of a Boone County deputy | Victims in Carroll Co. plane crash identified | Teen siblings killed in crash on Indy's west side | Toddler's death under investigation in Martinsville
Top Trending Videos
A controversial purchase at the Indianapolis Housing Agency office has people concerned why their tax dollars are going to buy furniture when…
The Indiana House unanimously passed an amended version a bill that would legalize CBD oil with low levels of THC.
A body was found at the scene of a fire on Indianapolis' east side Wednesday evening.
Clear and not as cold Thursday morning. Sunshine will boost highs into the upper 40s Thursday.
The Indiana Legislature has given final passage to a proposal that would lift a prohibition on young immigrants referred to as…