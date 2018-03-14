IPS considers restart for two failing schools: Washington Irving 14 & Wendell Phillips School 63

IPS is considering a restarting overhaul of Washingotn Irving School and Wendell Phillips School.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two failing Indianapolis schools could get an overhaul in curriculum and oversight this coming fall. 

Indianapolis Public School administrators are recommending to re-start Washington Irving 14 and Wendell Phillips School 63 as Innovation Network Schools. 

Both schools have received "F" grades for at least the past two years. 

The district would partner with an outside non-profit organization to operate the school on an individual basis. 

If the IPS Board of Commissioners will have to approve the changes before they can take effect. 

Current Innovation Schools in Indianapolis:

  • Avondale Meadows Middle School
  • Cold Spring School
  • Edison School of the Arts 47
  • Emma Donnan Elementary School
  • Enlace Academy
  • Global Preparator Academy at Riverside 44
  • Herron High School
  • Ignite Achievement Academy at Elder Diggs 42
  • Kindezi Academy at Joyce Kilmer 69
  • KIPP Indy College Prep Middle School
  • Phalen Leadership Academy at Francis Scott Key 103
  • Phalen Leadership Academy at George H. Fisher 93
  • Purdue Polytechnic High School
  • Riverside High School
  • Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School

