IPS considers restart for two failing schools: Washington Irving 14 & Wendell Phillips School 63

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two failing Indianapolis schools could get an overhaul in curriculum and oversight this coming fall.

Indianapolis Public School administrators are recommending to re-start Washington Irving 14 and Wendell Phillips School 63 as Innovation Network Schools.

Both schools have received "F" grades for at least the past two years.

The district would partner with an outside non-profit organization to operate the school on an individual basis.

If the IPS Board of Commissioners will have to approve the changes before they can take effect.

Current Innovation Schools in Indianapolis:

Avondale Meadows Middle School

Cold Spring School

Edison School of the Arts 47

Emma Donnan Elementary School

Enlace Academy

Global Preparator Academy at Riverside 44

Herron High School

Ignite Achievement Academy at Elder Diggs 42

Kindezi Academy at Joyce Kilmer 69

KIPP Indy College Prep Middle School

Phalen Leadership Academy at Francis Scott Key 103

Phalen Leadership Academy at George H. Fisher 93

Purdue Polytechnic High School

Riverside High School

Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School

