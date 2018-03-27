IPS discussing furloughs, limiting cell phone use as new ways to save money

INDIANAPOLIS -- While Indianapolis Public Schools is on its spring break, the school system is looking for ways to put the breaks on its future spending.

The district recently delayed the referendum, which means the district must make tough budget choices before classes start in the fall.

"We want to do it in such a way is not harmful," said Dr. Lewis Ferebee, IPS Superintendent. "We may create some discomfort, but in the end of the day, the goal is to maintain services to students and families and continue to recognize the value of our employees loyal to us and hope continued being loyal during these difficult times."

Ferebee said some of the possibilities on the table include freezing hundreds of current open positions, reducing cell phone use and cutting professional development expenses.

"We've debated and wrestled with, 'Do we keep staffing where it is today?" Ferebee said.

Another option is the possibility of furloughs for administrators at the Central Office.

"Over the summer, we might all do a day or two days off -- unpaid," he said. "We are open to as many ideas as possible to protect the classroom and families."

If there are any teacher layoffs, those notices must be made by the end of June.

