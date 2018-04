INDIANAPOLIS -- As Indianapolis Public Schools looks for ways to save money, the district is offering many teachers a buyout of thousands of dollars if they retire by the end of the year.

Cindy Shaw has been a teacher with IPS special education for 40 years. But she is one of about 150 teachers IPS is offering a $20,000 incentive to retire.

"We've laughed. Lots. You have to have humor if you're in education," Shaw said. "It's hope. They've always given me that sense of hope."

The only other person to top Shaw's tenure with IPS is Meredith Sickmeier, at 44 years.

"I want to leave when people are sad to see me leave -- as opposed to, 'When is she going? When is she going to quit?'" Sickmeier said. "And then when I heard, it was like, 'That's it.'"

The teachers who were offered the package have until next Friday to decide whether they'll take the buyout. As of Thursday evening, 35 teachers have already said they will take the payout.

