IPL requests rate increase for end of 2018, average increase of $14 per month

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Power & Light is requesting a rate increase to cover the cost of replacing coal power plants with natural gas ones.

The power company filed a regulatory rate review with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to increase rates by an average of $14 per month for a typical customer.

If approved, the rates would go into effect by the end of 2018.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, a separate entity than the IURC, is accepting public comments on the proposed rate increase. The OUCC acts on behalf of the consumer.

If you want to give your comments on the proposal, click here for more information.

Our staff will closely review IPL's new rate request. We'll file testimony on a Spring 2018 date TBD. https://t.co/8JOoQlK1de pic.twitter.com/JtcgwC5BLN — OUCC News (@IndianaOUCC) December 21, 2017

