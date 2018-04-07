IPS students spend the day telling tales to dogs

INDIANAPOLIS -- Remember when one of the first stories for students learning to read was about a dog named "Spot"?

Students at Indianapolis Public School #34 truly turned tails and tales at the south side school by reading to dogs during their Spring Break Read-a-Thon.

Third-through-sixth graders at Eleanor Skillern School 34 logged more than 400-hours of reading over the course of their two-week break.

The chance to read to therapy dogs was their reward as they work to improve their reading skills.

The much-anticipated annual event is organized by a group called Paws and Think, which partners with the school.

Twenty students entered a lottery to win their chance to read to Rover -- and Spot.

Besides a chance to read to a receptive audience, they enjoyed a pizza party for lunch. Any food that fell on the floor? No doubt clean-up was no problem.

MORE TOP STORIES | Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Meijer parking lot | Two women killed in violent Speedway crash identified | New details revealed in brutal Howard County courthouse attack on Koontz family | News that Shelby Street will close for seven months surprises business owners on Indy's south side | Father dies after rescuing daughter from car after it plunges into pond on Indy's north side

Top Trending Videos