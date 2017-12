ISP using planes to track speeders from the sky

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. -- If you're planning to be "naughty" on the roadways this holiday it won't just be Santa Claus watching you.

Indiana State Police are using aircraft to track speeding motorists on busy highways in central Indiana so troopers on the ground can ticket them.

Troopers in Putnam County, with the assistance of an Indiana State Police plane piloted by Sgt. Lee Wright, issued 15 citations and 29 warnings to drivers in southern Sullivan County on Thursday.

From the air, drivers were clocked doing speeds up to 83 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone.

Indiana State Police is reminding drivers to be safe while traveling this holiday and says motorists should expect to see an increased use of ISP aircrafts for speed patrols.

