IU Health now restricting visitors to help prevent the spread of flu

INDIANAPOLIS -- Several Indiana University Health hospitals have joined the list of central Indiana hospitals restricting visitors to help limit the spread of the flu virus in the state.

With the flu season expected to reach an early peak in the state, Indiana has already been upgraded by the Center for Disease Control to widespread flu activity along with 35 other states. Indiana is also one of 21 states already reporting an increasing number of flu cases.

To help protect patients and visitors and prevent the spread of the virus, IU Health is limiting visitors to several healthcare facilities.

The temporary restrictions mean that only "essential" adults over 18 years of age will be allowed to visit patients and anyone with flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, chills or muscle aches will not be allowed. Any patient at IU Health that is experiencing flu-like symptoms will also be asked to wear a surgical or isolation mask so as to prevent further in-hospital spread of the virus.

A spokesperson for the hospital released the following statement on Tuesday.

“Patient care is our top priority at IU Health. To protect our patients and prevent further spreading of the flu, IU Health is limiting visitors to many of its healthcare facilities. At the same time, IU Health recognizes the role that family plays in a patient’s recovery. Exceptions to the policy may be made under special circumstances.”

Below is a list of IU Health hospitals that have implemented or will implement visitor restrictions.

FACILITY START DATE IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital Jan. 2 IU Health Bedford Hospital Dec. 29 IU Health Blackford Hospital Jan. 2 IU Health Bloomington Hospital Jan. 3 IU Health Methodist Hospital Jan. 3 IU Health Morgan Dec. 29 IU Health North Hospital Jan. 3 IU Health Paoli Hospital Dec. 29 IU Health Saxony Hospital Jan. 3 IU Health Tipton Hospital Jan. 8 IU Health University Hospital Jan. 3 IU Health West Hospital Jan. 3 Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health Jan. 3

Several other hospitals in central Indiana started restricting visitors last week including Riverview Health and Franciscan Health.

You can read their policies below.

The Riverview Health policy is as follows:

No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or a cough.

No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made.

No visitors except immediate family, partner or significant other.

The Franciscan Health policy is as follows:

Only immediate family as identified by the patient or patient’s designated representative will be allowed to visit.

No visitors under 18 years of age unless they are seeking medical care or are the parents of pediatric patients. (Note: An exception is made for siblings visiting in postpartum. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and should be in good health without signs of respiratory infection.)

No visitors who have symptoms suggestive of influenza will be allowed.

We will update this list with more hospital information as it becomes available.

