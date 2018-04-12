IU to remove "Sweetheart Tree" from campus because of old age

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- There will be many broken hearts on the Indiana University's Bloomington campus where the famous "Sweetheart Tree" is set to come down soon.

The university says old age has caught up with the "Sweetheart Tree" outside the chemistry building and it has to come down.

The famous beech tree sits in the courtyard of the chemistry building and has become a favorite spot for young college lovers to proclaim their love.

Although the old tree will be gone, the university says a new one will be planted in its place once the ground is fertilized and restored.

Read the history of the "Sweetheart Tree" from IU Campus Life below.

Campus legend says that the American beech tree enclosed in the courtyard of the Chemistry Building has history for one former prominent IU family. The tale stems back to when the land was first donated by the Dunn family. According to an ancient tale, the family’s eldest daughter and her sweetheart carved their initials into the tree trunk, forever engraving their love in the bark. Among the Dunn family’s specifications for the land was that the tree should never be cut down. So, when the Chemistry Building was eventually constructed, the architect designed the structure around the tree in accordance with the family’s wishes.

