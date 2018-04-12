IU to remove "Sweetheart Tree" from campus because of old age

Campus legend says that the American beech tree enclosed in the courtyard of the Chemistry Building has history for one former prominent IU family. The tale stems back to when the land was first donated by the Dunn family. According to an ancient tale, the family’s eldest daughter and her sweetheart carved their initials into the tree trunk, forever engraving their love in the bark. Among the Dunn family’s specifications for the land was that the tree should never be cut down. So, when the Chemistry Building was eventually constructed, the architect designed the structure around the tree in accordance with the family’s wishes.