Jackknifed semi causing traffic slowdowns near north split

INDIANAPOLIS -- A jackknifed semi caused many problems and delays for drivers Wednesday morning near Indianapolis' north split.

A semi driver said a passenger car cut him off just south of the north split, causing him to crash into the guardrail.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane in the southbound lanes area.

The crash also spilled dirt and diesel fuel along the interstate. The Marion County Health Department also went to the scene to assess the spill.

There were no injuries.

