Keith Urban to perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in June

INDIANAPOLIS -- Keith Urban's 2018 world tour will stop at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Saturday, June 16. He'll be joined by special guest, Kelsea Ballerini.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Urban was last in Indy when he headlined the annual Legends Day concert, the day before the Indianapolis 500, in 2017.

Urban has four Grammy awards, ten CMA Awards, eleven ACM awards, a People's Choice award and an American Music Award.

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal shooting of a Boone County deputy | Women in Greenwood say strange men are following them around in stores | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Anthony Baumgardt: "No remorse" for what happened to Deputy Pickett, man he's accused of shooting

Top Trending Videos