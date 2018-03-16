Keith Urban to perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in June

Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS -- Keith Urban's 2018 world tour will stop at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Saturday, June 16. He'll be joined by special guest, Kelsea Ballerini.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
Urban was last in Indy when he headlined the annual Legends Day concert, the day before the Indianapolis 500, in 2017.
Urban has four Grammy awards, ten CMA Awards, eleven ACM awards, a People's Choice award and an American Music Award.
