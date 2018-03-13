Lawmakers have until Wednesday to vote on bill to allow guns in churches

INDIANAPOLIS -- There was lots of emotion and heated debate at the Indiana Statehouse on Monday as lawmakers heard discussion on a controversial bill that would allow Hoosiers to bring guns to church, even if that church is considered a school.
If approved, the bill would make it legal to bring a gun to church while attending a worship service, working, volunteering or participating in a program.
But the bill would also give church leaders the power to decide if they wanted to remain a “gun free zone.”