Lawrence police shoot, kill carjacking suspect following pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS --.Lawrence police shot and killed the suspect in a carjacking following a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief of Police Gary Woodruff says the incident started as an armed robbery at a hobby shop in the 8900 block of Pendleton Pike.

Officers got behind the suspect's black Mustang and tried to stop it, but the suspect failed to yield.

Police chased the Mustang until it crashed in the area of 46th and Mitthoeffer.

According to Woodruff, the suspect got out of the Mustang and then carjacked a second car and held the two people inside at gunpoint.

After a brief pursuit, that car crashed at Pendleton Pike and Post Road.

Woodruff says the suspect got out of the car and exchanged gunfire with Lawrence police officers. The suspect was killed. His name has not been released.

The carjacking victims were taken to the hospital to be checked out but neither was hit by gunfire. They were both still in the car when the suspect started shooting.

No officers were injured.

Both Lawrence and IMPD officers were involved in the chase, but no IMPD officers fired shots.

This is breaking news. Please check back here for further updates.