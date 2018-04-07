Lawrence police update body cameras to turn on whenever a gun is pulled from an officer's holster

LAWRENCE, Ind. -- As the national debate continues about body cameras and when and how they should be used, Lawrence police have a new tool that takes turning the camera on out of the officer’s hands altogether and makes sure every moment possibly questionable encounter between an officer and the public is on tape.

The Lawrence Police Department now has body cameras that turn on as soon as an officer pulls their gun out of its holster.

“It’s one more thing that takes the officer’s mind off the camera system and focuses on the threat directly in front of them,” said Lawrence Police Chief David Hofmann.

Lawrence police first started using the updated technology back in 2016. Their cameras back then would turn on as soon as an officer activated their lights and sirens or if an officer started running – but the new technology includes auto-starting the camera as soon as a gun is pulled from the holster.

Chief Hofmann says most of his officers already have the new holsters and they will be distributed throughout the department over the next few months.

MORE TOP STORIES | Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Meijer parking lot | Two women killed in violent Speedway crash identified | New details revealed in brutal Howard County courthouse attack on Koontz family | News that Shelby Street will close for seven months surprises business owners on Indy's south side | Father dies after rescuing daughter from car after it plunges into pond on Indy's north side

Top Trending Videos