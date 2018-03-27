Lawyer withdraws motion to toss confession in Colts player's death, DNA collected by the courts

INDIANAPOLIS -- The man accused of killing a Colts player and an Uber driver has submitted his DNA in an attempt to prove that he is not responsible for the crash.

Manuel Orrego-Savala's attorney has also withdrawn a motion to suppress statements that were made to a state trooper after the Feb. 4 crash in Indianapolis that killed both Colts player Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe.

The defense had argued his admission that he was driving the pickup truck involved in the crash shouldn't be allowed because he wasn't first read his rights.

That motion could be reinstated at a later date.

Orrego-Savala claims he was not the driver who hit the men back in February and that he was walking into the woods near the accident scene on I-70.

If his DNA is found in the vehicle it could link him to the crash.

Orrego-Savala remains in jail facing charges of causing death while operating under the influence.

Authorities say Savala did not have a license and is also in the US illegally.

At the scene, Savala identified himself with a Mexican Consulate ID card as Alex Cabrera Gonsales. Investigators later learned his name was Manuel Orrego-Savala.

Savala also faces charges of perjury, forgery, identity deception and false informing out of Boone County for allegedly using the Gonsales alias in a case in March 2017 for driving without a license.

Additionally, federal immigration officials announced last month they had filed charges of illegal re-entry by a previously deport alien against Savala.

