Lawyer withdraws motion to toss confession in Colts player's death, DNA collected by the courts

INDIANAPOLIS -- The man accused of killing a Colts player and an Uber driver has submitted his DNA in an attempt to prove that he is not responsible for the crash.
Manuel Orrego-Savala's attorney has also withdrawn a motion to suppress statements that were made to a state trooper after the Feb. 4 crash in Indianapolis that killed both Colts player Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe.
The defense had argued his admission that he was driving the pickup truck involved in the crash shouldn't be allowed because he wasn't first read his rights.