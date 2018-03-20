Man arrested with suspected "one pot" meth lab at Indiana White Castle

HOBART, Ind. -- Police in northern Indiana found what they believe was a methamphetamine lab inside a White Castle restaurant on Friday.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that officers were called to the White Castle on E. Ridge Road in Hobart for a report of a suspicious person. When they arrived they found the man with a “suspected one pot” meth lab.

A “one-pot” meth lab is a bottle filled with chemicals used to create meth.

Officials say the one-pot meth labs are extremely dangerous because there is only a thin layer of plastic between the chemicals and an explosion.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that four officers were treated at the scene for exposure to chemicals and one man was arrested.

It is unclear what charges that man will face.

