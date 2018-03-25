Father, child rescued from vehicle after it plunges into pond on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A father and his 3-year-old daughter were pulled from a vehicle after it rolled into a pond on Indianapolis' north side Sunday afternoon.

Divers and rescuers were called to a pond on Fluvia Terrace after 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that the father had stopped to talk to someone and left his 3-year-old in the vehicle. The child hit the gear and shifted the car into reverse, rolling it into the pond.

The father and another man ran after the vehicle and were able to pull the child out. She was awake and talking to rescuers, according to Rita Reith with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The child was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The child's father got stuck in the vehicle and was pulled out by rescuers who say he was in there for roughly ten minutes.

He was rushed to the hospital where they were able to establish a heartbeat, his condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

