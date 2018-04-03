Man critical after shooting outside Lafayette Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot outside Lafayette Square Mall Monday evening.

Officers were called to the scene on Lafayette Road just after 8 p.m.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on the scene say the victim was meeting with a woman in the mall parking lot when some type of altercation ensued and he was shot.

Someone else drove the victim to the hospital.

The woman stayed on the scene at the mall and was cooperating with police.

The man, in his 20s, was listed in critical condition Monday evening.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

