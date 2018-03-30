Man dies after being shot on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man has died at the hospital after being shot on Indianapolis' northeast side Friday afternoon.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of E. 34th Street and Tacoma Avenue for a report of a person shot. A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital. No identities have been released.
No other details have been released at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation by Indianapolis police.