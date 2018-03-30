Man dies after being shot on Indy's northeast side

Katie Cox
2:21 PM, Mar 30, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man has died at the hospital after being shot on Indianapolis' northeast side Friday afternoon. 

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of E. 34th Street and Tacoma Avenue for a report of a person shot. A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. No identities have been released. 

No other details have been released at this time. 

The shooting remains under investigation by Indianapolis police. 

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News