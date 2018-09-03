Man dies following welfare check, arrest by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was pronounced dead after he was taken into custody by IMPD officers Saturday morning following a welfare check.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched at around 11:15 a.m. to the 5800 block of Cooper Road to check the welfare of a person.

When officers arrived in the area, they found the man in question walking in and out of traffic. They attempted to talk with the man when he became combative.

Officers were eventually able to take the man into custody.

IMPD Lt. Michael Wolley says once he was taken into custody, he began to have breathing problems.

An ambulance was called to the scene. While medics were administering medical treatment to the man, he was pronounced deceased.

At this time, the identity of the victim or why the man was placed under arrest is unknown.

