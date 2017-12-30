Man found dead on porch on Indy's east side, police investigating as homicide

Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was found dead on a porch of a home on Indianapolis east side Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the home on Goldenrod Drive around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a person who had died.
When they arrived they found a man dead on the porch. The circumstances surrounding his death and his identity have not been released.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they are investigating the man's death as a homicide.
This death marks the 153rd homicide in Indianapolis for 2017.
