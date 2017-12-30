Man found dead on porch on Indy's east side, police investigating as homicide

Katie Cox, Paris Lewbel
5:25 PM, Dec 30, 2017
2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was found dead on a porch of a home on Indianapolis east side Saturday morning. 

Officers were called to the home on Goldenrod Drive around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a person who had died.

When they arrived they found a man dead on the porch. The circumstances surrounding his death and his identity have not been released. 

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they are investigating the man's death as a homicide. 

This death marks the 153rd homicide in Indianapolis for 2017. 

