Man found dead with severe trauma inside home on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was found dead with severe trauma to his body at a home on Indianapolis' north side Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the home in the 300 block of North California Street just after 8 a.m.

When they arrived they found a man inside a residence who appeared to have an open wound on his chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were called to the scene because of the extent of the trauma. The cause of the victim's injuries is still under investigation but Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives say they have not ruled out any circumstance.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The death remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

