Man shot and killed while driving crashes into house on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man is dead after being shot while driving and then crashing into a home on Indianapolis' east side.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Celtic Drive near 38th Street and Post Road around 9:00 p.m. for a vehicle into a home.

When police arrived they found that the driver had been shot. Police say he then lost control of the car and hit a house. The driver died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

No one inside the house was injured.

Police are still looking for the shooter, they have no suspects at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This shooting marks the third in 24 hours in Indianapolis and the eighth one for 2018.