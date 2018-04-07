Man shot, killed at apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side Saturday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Stoneham Drive around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, one person was shot and killed at this location. Their identity and the circumstances surrounding that shooting have not been released.

Anyone with info is urged to contact the Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS.

