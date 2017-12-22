Man wanted in connection with several auto part store robberies in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police are searching for a man in connection with a string of auto part store robberies across the city.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives, the man pictured below is wanted in connection with at least seven armed robberies of auto part stores that occurred between November 29 and December 20.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his 30s who stands between 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds with a mustache and beard. The man in the photos has tattoos on his hands and a teardrop tattoo on his face.

If you see the suspect, IMPD says do NOT approach him and call 911 immediately. If you have any information on who he may be or where he could be now contact the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-2375 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

