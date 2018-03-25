March for Our Lives gun violence protest at the Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS -- Students and concerned citizens converged on the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday for a protest against gun violence.

It was one of dozens of March for Our Lives rallies taking place across the U.S.

People here in Indy braved the snow to make their voices heard.

"We're starting now and we're not gonna stop. There's a fire in our hearts for this movement and for change," said Nicole Dwyer.

Nicole was in Indianapolis for a volleyball tournament but spent her morning at the Statehouse.

She lives less than 20 minutes from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and teachers lost their lives on Feb. 14.

"We usually don't like snow for this many people to show up and so their support for the cause is really nice," said Jeramy Hatcher, 16.

"It happened for years and years and years, nothings been done about it we waited and waited thoughts and prayers are not enough anymore," said Caroline Tribl, 20.

Enough with feeling unsafe in their schools, movie theaters and churches. Enough with losing loved ones to preventable violence.

"I want to see the gun show loophole close. I want to see a ban on assault weapons it and high-capacity magazines. I want to see safer gun laws in general," said Jeramy.

MORE | Photos: March for Our Lives rally at Statehouse | March for Our Lives: Students hold events in support of gun control across US

Amid the calls for gun safety, an armed counterprotestor confronted the crowd.

He refused to explain his position to RTV6, but the students refused to be intimidated.

"By young people leading this-- that fire is going to stay with us until we are older. And we are going to vote. And keep voting for the things that we believe in," said Nicole.

