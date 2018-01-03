Marion Co. Health Department sees uptick in "no heat" complaints from tenants during extreme cold

INDIANAPOLIS— The Marion County Public Health Department is seeing an uptick from tenants with complaints about inadequate heat in their apartments and rental homes.

Between December 18 and January 2, the health department received 63 complaints on 58 addresses regarding a lack of heat.

During that time, the agency issued 34 emergency orders for no heat or inadequate heat.

Typically, the health department gives the landlord or property owner a certain amount of time to fix a violation, and if the violation is not fixed it can result in an action in court.

Spokesperson Curt Brantingham said they typically see a high number of “no heat” calls when the weather gets really cold.

RESOURCES FOR RENTERS:

Marion County Public Health Department (317) 221 - 2150

Neighborhood Christian Legal Center (317) 415-4337

HUD Renters' Rights

Tenant Landlord Coalition (317) 322-2369

Indiana Apartment Association

Fact sheet from Civil Rights Commission

Tips from Better Business Bureau

