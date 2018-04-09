Marion County implements non-emergency line for cell phone users

Katie Cox
4:46 PM, Apr 9, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS -- A new non-emergency line is now available in Marion County for anyone using a cell phone who needs law enforcement assistance that isn't a "911" emergency.

The new "311" non-emergency line is now available to cell phone users in the county. The non-emergency line for landline phones remains as 317-327-3811. Marion County is the first county in the state to implement 311 for cell phone users, and joins Baltimore, Chicago, Las Vegas and New Orleans in the implementation of 311 for non-emergencies. 

The Marion County Sheriff's Department says nearly 60 percent of calls made to the 911 Call Center are for non-emergencies and those calls can impede emergency services for those who are facing life or death emergencies. 

The creation of the 311 number will allow citizens the ease of directly contacting 911 without tying up an emergency 911 dispatcher. 
 

