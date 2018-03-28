Mayor Joe Hogsett & Pacers' Victor Oladipo team up to engage Indianapolis residents

INDIANAPOLIS -- In the newest "It's My City" public service announcement released by the Indianapolis mayor's office, Mayor Hogsett and Pacers' Victor Oladipo joined forces to help inspire residents.

In the commercial, the pair creates their own take on the "Hudnut Hook' PSA that featured former Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudnut "putting litter in its place."

Playing off Oladipo’s signature line, the two proclaim “this is our city,” and call on residents to get involved in shaping a more beautiful Indianapolis.

The video was released on Youtube Tuesday. You can watch it in the video player above.

