Meals on Wheels group lands $1M grant to serve HIV patients

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 7 at 3:42AM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Jackson

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 13 at 12:00PM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 10 at 9:00PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 7 at 12:30PM EDT in effect for: Marion, Morgan

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 13 at 4:15PM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 7 at 7:20AM EDT in effect for: Marion, Morgan

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 10 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 8 at 9:05PM EDT in effect for: Monroe, Morgan, Owen

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 11 at 5:00PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 6 at 5:00PM EDT in effect for: Tippecanoe

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 6 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Clay, Greene

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 6 at 9:28PM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 9 at 6:30AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 10 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Greene, Monroe, Owen

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 8 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Monroe, Morgan, Owen

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 8 at 12:00PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 9 at 1:00PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 11 at 9:12PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 6 at 12:23PM EDT in effect for: Owen

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 6 at 10:52PM EDT in effect for: Hamilton, Marion

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 7 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Johnson, Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 13 at 10:34AM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 6 at 10:42AM EDT in effect for: Hamilton, Madison

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:29PM EDT expiring April 6 at 8:53AM EDT in effect for: Johnson

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 12:11PM EDT expiring April 6 at 7:36AM EDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 8:41PM EDT expiring April 7 at 4:00PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Jackson

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 8:41PM EDT expiring April 7 at 4:00PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Jackson