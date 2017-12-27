Meijer recalls some brand products with apples due to Listeria concerns

Meijer Fresh Cranberry Apple Stuffing Starter - 18.9oz - 719283379771
The affected products include sell by dates between December 17, 2017, and December 21, 2017. They were sold in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
There are no known illnesses, and customers should either throw out the product or return it for a full refund.
For additional information, you can contact Meijer at (800) 543-3704.
The Meijer apples, supplied by Fresh-Pak Inc., came from Jack Brown produce. Jack Brown announced an apple recall last week after it was found that apples sold in Indiana and other states could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.