Meijer recalls some brand products with apples due to Listeria concerns

INDIANAPOLIS -- Meijer has announced a recall of select Meijer Brand fresh packaged products that contain apples due to Listeria concerns.

The affected products include:

Mejier Michigan Harvest Salad - 10oz - 708820684003

Meijer Shareable Waldorf Salad - 16oz - 713733538640

Meijer Fresh Cranberry Apple Stuffing Starter - 18.9oz - 719283379771

The affected products include sell by dates between December 17, 2017, and December 21, 2017. They were sold in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

There are no known illnesses, and customers should either throw out the product or return it for a full refund.

For additional information, you can contact Meijer at (800) 543-3704.

The Meijer apples, supplied by Fresh-Pak Inc., came from Jack Brown produce. Jack Brown announced an apple recall last week after it was found that apples sold in Indiana and other states could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

MORE TOP STORIES | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Home Tour: This $2.25M Zionsville home redefines class in modern construction | Small plane crash kills 3 people and a dog in Franklin County | Call 6: Customer charged $350 after leaving negative review for Brown County hotel, lawsuit alleges | Kokomo woman killed, toddler injured in crash on US 35 in Cass County

Top Trending Videos