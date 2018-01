INDIANAPOLIS -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be in Indianapolis next month.

Obama will speak at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday, February 13, at 7 p.m. as part of a "moderated conversation", presented by the Women's Fund, according to a press release on the group's website.

"Women's Fund is proud to welcome former First Lady Michelle Obama to Central Indiana. Her passion to empower women and girls aligns with the work and mission of Women's Fund," according to the press release.

Tickets will go on sale January 12. You can buy tickets at this link beginning 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Allison DeCoudreaux will serve as moderator for the event. She is the former president of Mills College, a liberal arts college for women, as well as a former Eli Lilly and Company executive.