Middle school students testify at Indiana Statehouse for adoption of research animals bill

INDIANAPOLIS -- A group of middle schoolers from Washington Township schools testified at the Indiana Statehouse on Monday in support of a bill that could save the lives of research animals.

Allisonville Elementary Teacher Steve Auslander coordinated and researched the idea with his former students.

"I hope that they learn they have a voice," said Auslander. "That they can truly affect change - that kids can make a difference."

The group of sixth and seventh graders wants to see the state require research facilities that test on dogs or cats to offer the animals up for adoption after they have been used.

"Speaking out loud and saying something is really important," said sixth-grader Katie McConnell. "Because if you don't say anything, no one is going to hear anything."

Lawmakers decided not to vote on the idea Monday and questioned whether the proposal was necessary. Representatives for Purdue and IU also testified with the students. The two schools already have similar, internal policies in place.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000