Missing 16-year-old could still be in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- A missing Indianapolis teenager has now been missing for one year.

Tarshae Draper, 16, was last seen Jan. 8, 2017 in Indianapolis.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, she may still be in Indianapolis, or she may try to travel to Milwaukee.

Draper is described as 5-foot, 4-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, but her hair may be dyed. She may also be wearing glasses.

Draper may be in the company of an adult man.

Anyone with information about Draper is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 1-317-327-3811.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000

Top Trending Videos