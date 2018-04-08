Monday is the deadline for Hoosiers to register to vote in the May primary election

12:36 PM, Apr 8, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Monday is the deadline for Indiana residents to register to vote in the May 8 primary election.

April 9 is the registration deadline.

Indiana's secretary of state is encouraging residents who previously registered to vote to verify that their registration remains active and that the personal information in their voter record is correct.

Registration can be completed or verified online at IndianaVoters.com or by texting "Indiana" to 28683 if voters have a driver's license or a state identification card.

To be eligible to vote you must:

  • Be a U.S. citizen
  • Be at least 18-years-old by the November general election
  • Lived in your precinct at least 30 days before the primary
  • Have not been convicted of a crime when registering to vote

Individuals lacking those IDs can register in person at county government centers, public assistance offices and when completing a Bureau of Motor Vehicles transaction.

May's primary will determine which candidates' names appear on Indiana's ballot for the Nov. 6 general election.

