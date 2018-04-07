More than 14,000 pounds of pulled barbequed beef recalled for potential contamination

INDIANAPOLIS -- More than 14,000 pounds of pulled barbeque beef products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with foreign objects.

J.T.M. Provisions, Co., issued the recall Saturday for 14,525 pounds of fully cooked not shelf stable pulled BBQ beef products because they may have pieces of rubber in them.

The items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The pulled products were produced on September 23, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall:

14-oz. sealed plastic tray covered with a paper sleeve containing pulled (shredded) barbequed beef labeled “Bar-B-Q Sauce With Pulled Beef” with Julian pack date 17266 printed on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1917” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase

