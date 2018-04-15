Mother claims school never notifies her when her 8-year-old child is injured

INDIANAPOLIS -- A Greenwood mother is issuing a warning to parents after she says her 8-year-old son has been hurt multiple times at school but she was never contacted after any of the incidents.

Rachel Phillips says she went to Southwest Elementary School to demand answers but wasn't getting them - and she doesn't want other parents to have to deal with the same issues she is.

"He's come home multiple times with black eyes and I didn't hear anything from a teacher or anything and they said that he got hurt at school," said Rachel.

Phillips says her son, Cameron, has been seeing an eye specialist after another child in his class squeezed a liquid chemical into his eyes last week.

"He was playing with it and he squeezed it and it just came back and went into my eyes," said Cameron.

Phillips said that incident was the first time the school has contacted her about her son being injured, but she's upset that it took a chemical injury for the school to take interest in her child's well being.

"He got hit in the eye with a football, it was only when I called the next day and say 'what happened' that they tell me," said Rachel.

Greenwood Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Kent Dekoninck told RTV6 Friday that the mother had been contacted and they had "cleared things up."

But Rachel says she's still deciding on what to do about her son.

"My plans are to maybe pull him out of the school. I don't know if I feel safe with him in the school anymore," said Rachel.

"If you notice that they are coming home with any bumps bruises or anything that you didn't send them to school with, make sure that you keep an eye on them and contact the school immediately if you have any questions."

