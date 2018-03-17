Mother, son write book to help kids cope with cancer diagnosis

INDIANAPOLIS -- A local mother and son are hoping the book that they wrote together will help kids understand a cancer diagnosis.

Erica Frazier Stum and 8-year-old Wylee are the authors of, "Living Life with Mommy's Cancer."

Erica has terminal cancer. She wanted to write the book not only for her family, but to help other families as well.

Erica says it's okay to use the word 'cancer' instead of simply saying you're sick.

And while some days may be harder than others, she says try to make memories along the way.

"Try and get out and spend as much time making your life what you want it to be as you can," said Erica.

Soon, Erica knows her treatments will end and all that will be left for Wylee are those memories.

"You know it will be different, life will change, but ultimately everything will be okay," said Erica.

Her message, and the message of their book, is to give as much reassurance as you possibly can.

If you want to know more about "Living Life with Mommy's Cancer", or would like to purchase a copy of the book, click here.

