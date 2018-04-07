Multiple people stabbed outside library in downtown Indianapolis

Partly Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS -- Multiple people are being treated for injuries after being stabbed outside the public library in downtown Indianapolis.
Police were called to the scene on East St. Clair Street around 4:30 p.m.
According to Indianapolis Fire Department PIO Rita Reith, at least four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for stab wounds - including the suspect.
Reith says two of the victims are in critical conditions. The other two suffered non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
