Multiple people stabbed outside library in downtown Indianapolis

Katie Cox
5:35 PM, Apr 7, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Multiple people are being treated for injuries after being stabbed outside the public library in downtown Indianapolis.

Police were called to the scene on East St. Clair Street around 4:30 p.m. 

According to Indianapolis Fire Department PIO Rita Reith, at least four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for stab wounds - including the suspect. 

Reith says two of the victims are in critical conditions. The other two suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

MORE TOP STORIES | Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Meijer parking lot | Two women killed in violent Speedway crash identified | New details revealed in brutal Howard County courthouse attack on Koontz family | News that Shelby Street will close for seven months surprises business owners on Indy's south side | Father dies after rescuing daughter from car after it plunges into pond on Indy's north side

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News