New IndyGo bus stops may impact riders, traffic

INDIANAPOLIS -- IndyGo is asking for the public's opinion on five new proposed "Super Stops" that will help accommodate their increased traffic starting in 2019.

Starting in 2019, IndyGo buses are expected to make stops every three to five minutes on Alabama and Delaware Avenue.

IndyGo is proposing five “Super Stops” to accommodate the increased traffic in the area.

Those new stops would include ticket vending, real-time arrival information and room for two buses to pull up at the same time.

Bus only lanes are also part of the proposal.

The next public meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, April 3 at noon and 6 p.m. at the Central Library in downtown Indianapolis.

