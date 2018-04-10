New tax could protect Indy neighborhoods from flooding

INDIANAPOLIS -- People in two north side neighborhoods could find themselves better protecting from flooding in the future.

A new law aims to offer a source of funding for flood control in Rocky Ripple and Warfleigh. The law gives Indianapolis the ability to designate the neighborhoods as "flood control improvement districts."

The special tax district means that once improvements are made to control flooding -- like a flood wall along the Central Canal -- property values are expected to rise.

The additional revenue from the higher property taxes would be used to fund further changes.

"Flood insurance premiums in Warfleigh are currently going for approximately $4,000 a year, escalating 18 percent year on year," said Jim Polito, a Warfleigh resident.

Indiana State Senator John Ruckelshaus said people in those communities wouldn't be required to buy flood insurance, but instead, their property taxes would increase. The new law is the first step in what's expected to be a years-long process.

