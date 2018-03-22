1 dead, 2 others hospitalized after serious crash on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS -- One person was killed and two others were hospitalized Thursday morning after a serious crash on Indianapolis' north side.

The crash happened near the intersection of 52nd Street and Keystone Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer at the scene said one vehicle hit a telephone pole. A witness said the vehicle tried to pass another car on the right when it struck the pole.

Three people were inside the vehicle. They were taken to Methodist Hospital in serious condition, where one died, according to an IMPD spokesperson.

No further information is available.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his fallen partner | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Indiana legislative session descends into chaos on final day | Woman arrested on neglect charges after kids found in bad conditions

Top Trending Videos